U.S. urges Security Council members to discourage North Korea from conducting another test

The U.S. on Friday urged UN Security Council members to condemn North Korea's latest satellite launch using ballistic missile technology and discourage it from conducting another test.

"I urge every council member, every single member of this council to condemn this launch and discourage the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) from conducting another test," U.S. envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council.

"The vast majority of council members have affirmed their opposition to the DPRK's unlawful actions and we call for council unity," she added.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and Pacific Mohamed Khaled Khiari also addressed the Security Council, where he stressed the need for practical measures to reduce tensions, reverse the dangerous dynamic, and create space to explore diplomatic avenues.

"I emphasize the importance of re-establishing communication channels, particularly between military entities," Khiari said, "Diplomacy and dialogue - not isolation - is the only way forward."

"In this respect, the Secretary-General commends Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United States for their continued willingness and offers to engage in dialogue with the DPRK on any issue without preconditions," he added.

North Korea conducted the second launch of a military reconnaissance satellite on Thursday. According to state media, the launch failed due to an error in the rocket's "emergency blasting system" during the third stage of flight.

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration said it would conduct a third reconnaissance satellite launch in October.

Several countries, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan condemned North Korea's satellite launch.