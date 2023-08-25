No other option can be alternative to Black Sea Grain Initiative, says Turkish foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shakes hands after a joint news conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during marking the Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine August 25, 2023. (REUTERS)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that no other options can be alternatives to the Black Sea Grain Initiative as they carry risks.

"We know that alternative ways are currently being sought for grain export. However, we also see that these ways cannot be an alternative to the original initiative and contain risks," Fidan said at a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in the capital Kyiv.

Türkiye continues its efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal before its gains are lost, Fidan said, stressing that thanks to this initiative, more than 33 million tons of grains and food products reached international markets.

"This is why we will continue to engage in dialogue with all parties at all levels," he added.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, brokered by Türkiye and the UN, to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports. It says restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance have been a barrier to its shipments.

Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal, and has also called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

"Reviving this initiative is a priority for Türkiye. This initiative holds a special place for global food security and humanitarian efforts," Fidan said, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is carrying out a "very systematic" work.

He also thanked Ukrainians for their "constructive support" on the issue.

Turning to Russia's attacks on Ukraine ports, Fidan said it is not possible for Türkiye to condone the destruction and bombing of ports and vehicles.

"For this very reason, we have always thought that Russia should be included in the equation from the very beginning," he said, adding that Türkiye will continue its diplomatic efforts.

Kuleba, for his part, said: "We have a common approach on this issue. We have joint efforts to restart this initiative."

About Türkiye's mediation efforts, Kuleba said since the beginning many countries expressed their willingness to play a role in ending this war.

"But very few succeeded in doing at least something and the biggest success that we've had so far actually belongs to Türkiye. I think this fact speaks for itself about the efforts that Türkiye is making in terms of the peaceful resolution of the conflict," he added.

Ukraine believes that Türkiye was efficient because it focused on very specific issues instead of trying to solve everything at the time which is impossible, the minister said, assessing the efficiency of Turkish diplomacy.

"They (Türkiye) proved their quality with their deeds, not with their words," Kuleba added.



BILATERAL TIES



Congratulating Ukraine on its 32nd anniversary of Independence Day, Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support to the country's territorial integrity.

"Our relations with our strategic partner Ukraine continue to improve despite the war," he added.

The minister also thanked Ukraine for taking steps to strengthen the rights of the Crimean Tatar Turks.

Emphasizing that Türkiye will always stand by Ukraine, Fidan said: "In particular, we will continue to support the physical recovery of Ukraine."

Kuleba said they also discussed NATO, adding: "The relationship between Ukraine and Türkiye continues at all levels. Türkiye is an important member of NATO for us."

He added that the two countries are connected at all levels in many areas, and that the relations will develop further.

Meanwhile, during his one-day visit to Kyiv, Fidan also met with the leaders of the Crimean Tatar Turks, including Mustafa Abdülcemil Kırımoğlu.

Fidan underlined Türkiye's support for all initiatives that strengthen the rights and status of Crimean Tatar Turks.

Türkiye recognized Ukraine's independence in 1991, and bilateral relations gained the status of strategic partnership in 2011.

Ankara frequently voices support for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and does not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea.

























