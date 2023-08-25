Niger’s military administration gives French envoy 48 hours to leave country

Niger's military administration on Friday gave the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country.

"In reaction to the note sent on August 8 to Niger's former Ambassador in France, and French Ambassador Sylvain Itte's refusal to reply to an invitation by the ministry for a discussion on Friday August 25 at 10.30 a.m., and due to other actions of the French government contrary to Niger's interests, the ministry (...) is giving 48 hours to Mr. Sylvain Itte to leave the Nigerien territory," a Nigerien Foreign Ministry statement said.

On Aug. 8, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna sent a note to express solidarity with Nigerien Ambassador in Paris Aichatou Boulama Kane who refused to quit her position after the military administration took power.

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

France launched an operation to evacuate its citizens as well as other nationals from Niamey.