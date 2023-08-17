Putin not pushing Belarus to enter war with Ukraine, says Lukashenko

 Contact Us
"To engage Belarus... what would that yield? Nothing," remarked Lukashenko, counted among Putin's most steadfast allies.

Published August 17,2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not trying to push Belarus into joining the war in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an online interview published on Thursday.

Lukashenko also said he believed Russia had already achieved its goals in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and said the two sides should sit at the negotiating table and be ready to discuss all the issues, including the future of Crimea and other territory Moscow claims.