US trains PKK/YPG terrorists, Iraq-based PUK forces in NE Syria

The US army has provided joint training in northeastern Syria to elements of the PKK/YPG terrorist group and the forces of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) political party, based in northern Iraq.

So-called counterterrorism forces associated with the PKK/YPG, as well as counterterrorism soldiers of the PUK, received the joint training at a US base in the Ash Shaddadi area of Al-Hasakah province, local sources told Anadolu on Thursday.

The training involved deployment from a helicopter, use of anti-tank missiles on fixed and mobile targets, and use of sniper rifles with thermal scopes.

Once the training was complete, a group of 150 people were transported to the US base at the Omar Oil Field in Syria's eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

It was noted that the terrorists transferred to that base will be given full military equipment in the coming days.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.