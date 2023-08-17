Foreign Affairs: Erdoğan stands as a leader beyond the ordinary

Shining a spotlight on Ankara's strategic and military significance, Foreign Affairs magazine reported, "Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stands as a leader beyond the ordinary." In its recent article, the publication underscored that for the USA, forging a close partnership with Türkiye is the sole viable option.

Adding a new dimension to the ongoing analysis of Türkiye in the United States, Foreign Affairs magazine emphasized the crucial role Türkiye plays in Washington's geopolitical calculus.

The analysis elucidated, "Given its geopolitical, military, and economic potential, Türkiye holds an indispensable position as an ally."

The narrative highlighted that the USA's strategic aspirations on the global stage necessitate a collaborative stance with Ankara.

Continuing within the article, it was noted, "The foreseeable future will keep Washington engaging with President Erdoğan."

Termed as "Erdoğan is not an ordinary leader," the article acknowledged how the Turkish President has reshaped his nation during his two decades in power.

Furthermore, the narrative argued that a successful approach towards Türkiye necessitates a profound comprehension of its historical context.

Moreover, the article revealed, "The United States is cautious about taking a confrontational stance against Türkiye, as it aims to avoid exacerbating conflicts."

Conversely, the analysis presented Türkiye's noteworthy economic advantages: "Türkiye's proximity to European and Middle Eastern markets, a well-educated and relatively youthful workforce, and a business community seasoned in global integration."







