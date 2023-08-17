NATO expands advisory role in Iraq

NATO is expanding its mission to support the security forces in Iraq, the 31-member Western defence alliance announced on Thursday.



The group decided to advise the Iraqi interior ministry and police leadership and help with capacity building.



The main goal of the NATO mission in Iraq, which was launched in 2018, is to prevent a resurgence of the terrorist militia Islamic State. To this end, the alliance has been training Iraqi military trainers.



Germany is also participating in the mission. Bundeswehr soldiers were recently deployed as advisers at a tank troop school and accompanied the introduction of simulators.



