North Korean repression and hunger increasing, says UN rights chief

North Koreans are at the mercy of increasing repression and poor healthcare, according to the UN Human Rights Commissioner.



United Nations data "indicates increasing repression of the rights to freedom of expression, privacy and movement; the persistence of widespread forced labour practices; and a worsening situation for economic and social rights," Volker Türk said on Thursday.



Anyone who views foreign content that deviates from the state line of strongman leader Kim Jong Un - especially documents or videos from South Korea - could be jailed for many years, he told the UN Security Council.



Those who disseminate such content could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.



At the same time, North Korea relies on the forced labour of its citizens. Even children are used for work.



The economic weakness of the highly militarized country leads to "extreme hunger, as well as acute shortages of medication," he added.



