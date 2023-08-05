Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan remains a prominent figure on the global stage, capturing the attention of international observers. In a thought-provoking article, David Hearst, co-founder and editor-in-chief of the UK-based Middle East Eye, delves into Fidan's potential to shape foreign policy and influence the emerging world order. Titled "Empowering Turkey's Foreign Minister: A Catalyst for the New Global Paradigm," Hearst's piece underscores the importance of recognizing Fidan and Turkey as consequential players.



Over the past 13 years as the head of the National Intelligence Organization, Fidan has consistently pursued a professional, dependable, and effective strategy. The analysis highlights Fidan's instrumental role in reinvigorating MIT as an agile institution capable of responding to evolving threats. Fidan's unique approach stems from seeing himself not merely as a state functionary but as a guardian of the nation. Even before assuming his current foreign affairs role, Fidan managed critical files from conflict zones with MIT.

Fidan's leadership proved pivotal in securing Azerbaijan's victory in its conflict with Armenia. In Libya, Fidan effectively countered Russian mercenary activities and supported Turkey's efforts against Wagner and the rebel general Khalifa Haftar. He facilitated diplomatic breakthroughs, including the now-defunct grain agreement, and orchestrated numerous prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia.

Hearst underscores that the traditional global order is gradually waning, a realization seemingly overlooked by NATO. He emphasizes the gravity of Fidan's upcoming challenges, particularly navigating a complex diplomatic landscape, as Ukraine endeavors to regain lost territories.

The analysis underscores the current geopolitical division into blocs, underscoring the necessity for astute statesmen capable of astutely assessing situations and making informed decisions. These leaders must possess the acumen to cultivate relationships and possess the means to execute foreign policy strategies.

In the midst of the evolving global paradigm, there's a pressing need for an astute intelligence capable of shaping foreign policy narratives. Fidan emerges as a central figure embodying these traits. The analysis highlights his ability to articulate and guide foreign policy during this transformative era, urging counterparts to recognize and engage with Fidan and Turkey on a substantive level.

Hearst also touches upon the unsuccessful attempts by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) to infiltrate MIT under Hakan Fidan's leadership. Despite FETO's influence in various sectors, including the police, judiciary, and media, the article reveals their failure to infiltrate MIT. The failed coup attempt in 2016 saw FETO target the MIT building in Ankara, leading to widespread speculation, including fears of Fidan's demise.

