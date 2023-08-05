In new provocation, YPG/PKK terrorist group’s supporters in Sweden target Turkish president

Supporters of PKK (listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, U.S. and EU) and YPG, which Turkiye regards as a terror group stage a demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden on June 04, 2023. (AA Photo)

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist group held a demonstration in Sweden targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The supporters of the terrorist group carried out a provocative act by putting LGBT symbols on the so-called effigy of Erdoğan at an LGBT gathering held in Sweden's capital Stockholm.

Carrying pieces of cloth symbolizing the YPG/PKK terror group, the demonstrators also opposed Sweden's NATO bid and asked the government to not accept Türkiye's conditions.

In January, terror supporters gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a figure of Erdoğan in effigy by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

At a recent NATO summit in Lithuania, Erdoğan agreed to forward to the Turkish parliament Sweden's bid to join NATO for a ratification vote.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership shortly after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to fulfill its commitments not to provide shelter to terrorists and supporters of terrorists and not to greenlight their actions.