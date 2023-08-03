U.S. plans in Agean Sea: Will they establish new military bases on Greek Islands?

After the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Vilnius, a news story emerged that could cast a shadow on the positive atmosphere between Türkiye and Greece.



Türkiye reacted strongly to Greece's militarization of non-military status islands, while on the other hand, the US is seeking to expand its military bases in the region.

Last summer, the deployment of US armored vehicles to the islands of Samos and Lesbos heightened tensions between the two countries, and the American plans for the Aegean Sea left questions in people's minds.

While the tension between Türkiye and Greece had calmed in recent times, a step that could cast a shadow on the positive atmosphere may be on its way from the US. According to reports in the Greek press, the US is planning to establish new military bases on Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

In an article titled "Evaluation of the possibility of establishing new American bases on Greek islands," published in Greek Kathimerini, a change in the US House of Representatives' defense budget is bringing the possibility of new American bases on Greek islands to the agenda.

The expansion of the presence of American troops in Greece is mentioned in the House of Representatives defense budget proposal with a particular emphasis on the islands.

The change requires the Secretaries of Defense and State to submit a joint report to relevant committees of Congress on the security relationship between the US and Greece.

It is noted that the Senate has already voted positively on the bill, and negotiations are now underway on the final text, which will be sent to President Joe Biden. The final proposal is expected to be submitted within two months.

The article mentions the following points:

An analysis of additional bases or expanded US presence on Greek islands.

Explanation of the basic rights granted to the US under the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement between the US and Greece.

Explanation of US activities in the existing bases on Greek islands.

Evaluation of security issues in the 2021 US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act.

Another article in Ta Nea, titled "The US wants bases on Greek islands," emphasizes the US House of Representatives' particular attention to the Greek islands in expanding American military presence in Greece.

