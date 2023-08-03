ROMANIAN PRESIDENT CONDEMNS RUSSIAS ATTACKS ON DANUBE RIVER PORTS AS UNACCEPTABLE WAR CRIMES

According to Politico news website, Iohannis condemned the attacks carried out by Russia on ports along the Danube River, stating that this situation is "unacceptable."

Klaus Iohannis described the attacks as "war crimes" and pointed out that these attacks on grain depots have affected "Ukraine's capacity to transport food products to those in need around the world."

Ukraine's Minister of Communities, Regions, and Infrastructure Development, Aleksandr Kubrakov, reported that Russia attacked ports connected to the Danube River last night.

Sharing photos of the attacked ports, Kubrakov said, "Last night, Russia attacked these ports with Iranian drones. These ports have become the foundation of global food security today. The Russians attacked warehouses and grain silos, causing damage to approximately 40,000 tons of grain expected by African countries, China, and Israel."

BLACK SEA GRAIN CORRIDOR AGREEMENT

To mitigate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on global food prices, the UN, Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine signed the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement at a ceremony held in Istanbul on July 22, 2022.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on July 17 regarding the expired agreement, "The grain corridor agreement has essentially ended, it has been suspended. As soon as the relevant conditions are met, Russia will immediately return to the grain agreement. The part of the agreement related to Russia has not been fulfilled."