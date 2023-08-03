Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny expects long, 'Stalinist' jail term in new trial

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Thursday said he expected a Russian court to hand him a lengthy "Stalinist" sentence in a new trial.

"It will be a long term. That's what they call a 'Stalinist' term," Navalny said in a statement ahead of an expected verdict on Friday.

He said he expected to be sentenced to around 18 years in prison.

Prosecutors have requested 20 years in jail for Navalny, who is already serving nine years for embezzlement, which his supporters see as punishment for his political work.

Navalny said a heavy sentence's "main purpose is to intimidate. You, not me".

Navalny has a huge following on social media, where he has posted videos exposing alleged corruption among Russia's elite and mobilised massive anti-government protests.

He once again called on Russians to fight back against repression.

"When the sentence is announced, please think about only one, really important thought -- what else can I personally do to resist?

"There is no shame in choosing the safest way to resist. There is shame in doing nothing," he said.

In 2021 his organisation was declared extremist by authorities, putting employees, volunteers and supporters at greater risk of prosecution.

Thousands of Russians have been detained for protesting against Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Some of the most high-profile activists, including Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin, are now behind bars.







