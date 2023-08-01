 Contact Us
iPhone prevented forest fire, sent signal via satellite

In the challenging battle against a forest fire that broke out on an island in Ontario, Canada, a married couple managed to prevent the forest fire by sending an emergency notification to the firefighters using the satellite-based assistance feature of their iPhone 14, despite not having a cellular signal on the device.

Published August 01,2023
Warren Thibodeau and Orel Crack, a couple living in Missanabie, Ontario, Canada, faced a challenging battle while trying to extinguish a forest fire. With no cellular phone signals amid the flames, the couple used the satellite-based emergency SOS feature of their iPhone 14 to call for help.

According to SooToday's report, Warren Thibodeau and Orel Crack, along with firefighter Craig Spooner who arrived at the scene, worked together to reach the fire on the island by boat and started to extinguish it. Eventually, they managed to circle the island and bring the fire under control until assistance arrived from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry of Canada.

iPhone aims to facilitate communication during emergency situations by utilizing this feature, which helps overcome slow data transfer speeds and low connection quality.

Apple had also saved another person's life thanks to the "Crash Detection" feature found in the iPhone 14.

After experiencing a traffic accident and falling down a 120-meter slope on Wilson Mountain Road in California, the person managed to send an emergency help notification to search and rescue teams via satellite, despite having no cellular signal. As a result of this alert, they were successfully rescued and brought to safety.