Israeli forces kill Palestinian for alleged 'attempted knife attack' in West Bank

Israeli forces on Tuesday killed a Palestinian citizen in the occupied West Bank for allegedly "attempting a knife attack."

When two Israeli soldiers approached a Palestinian for questioning in Hebron, the suspect allegedly attacked the soldiers with a knife, the Israeli Army said in a statement.

The army did not provide further details regarding the incident and the identity of the Palestinian person.

The army shared a photo of a knife lying on the roadside.

Since the beginning of this year, the West Bank has been tense due to the Israeli army's repeated incursions into Palestinian cities, arresting and killing people it considers "wanted," as well as Israeli settlers' repeated attacks on Palestinian villages and towns.