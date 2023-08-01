ARMED ATTACK INJURES WOMAN IN FRONT OF SWEDENS HONORARY CONSULATE IN IZMIR

Armed attack injures woman in front of Sweden's Honorary Consulate in Izmir

A woman was injured on Tuesday in an armed attack in front of Sweden's Honorary Consulate in the Turkish port city of Izmir, local authorities said.

A statement by the provincial governor's office said that a woman was injured in the armed attack that occurred in the city's Konak district.

The statement said the injured woman was hospitalized, adding that authorities detained the attacker who is "mentally disabled."

"A judicial investigation has been initiated into the matter," it added.

According to local security and administrative officials, the injured woman works as a secretary at the Swedish Honorary Consulate.