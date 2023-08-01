Religious Groups Unite in Canada to Express Concerns About LGBTQ+ Pride: 'Advocating for Childhood Innocence'

According to The Toronto Star, individuals from various religious backgrounds have joined forces to protest the gender ideology curriculum they find inappropriate in Canadian schools.

This concern has become a prominent topic of discussion within school boards and beyond, mirroring the situation in the United States. Parents, some wearing hijabs and symbols of Palestinian solidarity, stood alongside others with Bible verses on their shirts, forming an unlikely alliance united by a common goal.

Aziz Wadya, an Egyptian immigrant and Muslim parent, expressed his dissatisfaction with the expansion of LGBTQ+ ideology in schools, stating, "They did not force the agenda to teach my kid Christianity. They respected my identity, even though they were the majority. Now, less than one percent of the population force their agenda on every single one of us."

The protest garnered media attention in downtown Calgary, Alberta, but was met with counterprotesters advocating for LGBTQ+ inclusion. Amidst the demonstrations, Christian participant Joe Schellenberg described the unity with Muslims as "very sweet."

Parents opposing the curriculum are concerned that schools are excessively focusing on LGBTQ+ topics, including explicit sexual content and events like drag queen story hour. This contentious issue has also led to clashes in the United States, with some Muslim parents criticizing the removal of an opt-out option for LGBTQ+ sexuality curriculum in Maryland's Montgomery County Public Schools.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in, expressing concerns over misinformation and disinformation, particularly fueled by the American right-wing, regarding what is actually in the curriculum.

Mourra, an organizer behind the Calgary protest, chose to homeschool his children due to discontent with the school curriculum. He, like Schellenberg, was surprised and moved to see former opponents coming together and supporting a common cause.

These protests reflect the ongoing debate around the balance of education and cultural values, as different groups strive to protect their beliefs and rights while navigating sensitive issues like LGBTQ+ inclusion in school settings.