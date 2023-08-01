Sweden media throws off mask of Islamophobic provocateur Salwan Momika that desecrated Quran in Stockholm

Sweden's state-run broadcaster SVT recently focused on the individuals responsible for the attacks on the Holy Quran and prominently featured images of Salwan Momika in Iraq. This marks another addition to the ongoing provocative attacks against the Quran in Sweden, with Salwan Momika and his friend Salwan Najem at the forefront once again.



Although the Swedish government acknowledges that these disturbing attacks, which they defend as 'freedom of expression,' have started to create security concerns in the country, concrete actions have not been taken yet.







In the news report, it was highlighted that the Quran-burning incidents have led to a diplomatic crisis and a deteriorating security situation in Sweden. The report featured images of provocateur Momika holding a gun and addressing a militia group.



According to SVT, Salwan Momika is a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant who arrived in Sweden in 2018 and received a three-year residence permit in April 2021. Following the first Quran-burning incident, the immigration office filed a lawsuit to revoke Momika's residence permit due to new information obtained. Videos and photographs from Momika's time in Iraq revealed his involvement in leading militia groups.







Momika, however, denied the allegations against him, claiming that he was a political party leader, not a militia leader. He stated that there was a reward on his head, and he constantly faced death threats, making it the responsibility of the Swedish police to ensure his safety.



Salwan Najem, the 48-year-old individual who accompanied Momika in the recent attack, immigrated to Sweden from Iraq in 1998 and became a Swedish citizen in June 2005. Both individuals are currently under investigation on suspicion of inciting violence against an ethnic group.







Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed that the country is facing its most serious security challenge since World War II. Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström sent a letter to the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), addressing the Quran-burning incidents in Denmark and Sweden. He stated that the legal process is ongoing and subject to continued evaluation.









