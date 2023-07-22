GERMANYS LAST GENERATION ACTIVISTS HAVE POLICE COORDINATION TEAM

Germany's Last Generation group of environmental activists has a working group to coordinate with the police, according to a report.



A police networking group was established within the movement, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported, citing the police.



"The network extends across several federal states and authorities and is constantly growing," police officer Chiara Malz, who heads the group, told the newspaper.



She and seven other officers are active in the close-knit network of climate activists, she said. "We are in contact with 80 to 100 other police officers," Malz said.



Malz handles networking and explains police work within the Last Generation, she said. "The exchange takes place in both directions."



A police spokeswoman told the newspaper that officers could also engage in social activities off duty. "However, conduct on and off duty must always do justice to the respect and trust that the profession requires," she said.



Last Generation activists have held sessions at several police universities, the newspaper said. The German Police University in Münster, the Baden-Württemberg Police University and the Berlin University of Economics and Law confirmed this upon request.



Last Generation has repeatedly made headlines with dramatic protests calling attention to climate change, with some activists arrested for disrupting traffic and other measures.



