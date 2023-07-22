FBI under fire for abusing intelligence powers | Investigation finds evidence of misuse of intelligence powers

The FBI used its intelligence powers to search for information about a senator and a state lawmaker, but the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) found that the FBI's actions violated interrogation standards.



The FISC's opinion was based on a document that stated that the FBI searched using the surnames of the two officials, who were targeted by a foreign intelligence service. The FISC found that this violated interrogation standards because it did not meet the requirements for a "foreign intelligence purpose."



The FISC's findings have raised concerns about the FBI's use of its intelligence powers. Some people have argued that the FBI's actions were an abuse of power, while others have said that the FBI was simply trying to gather information about a potential threat.



The FISC's opinion is a reminder that the FBI's intelligence powers are not limitless. The FBI must follow the law and the rules set forth by the FISC when it uses its intelligence powers.









