Hollywood star Johnny Depp found unconscious in hotel room in Budapest | World-famous actor Depp allegedly attempts suicide

The world-famous Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been on the agenda again with a scandal. Depp, who did not come out of the world's agenda for a long time with his eventful divorce case with his ex-wife Amber Heard, this time brought hearts into the mouth.



According to the breaking news in the US press, Depp, who went to Budapest, the capital of Hungary, as part of the world tour of the music group The Hollywood Vampires, came face to face with death.



Known to have drug and alcohol addictions, Depp was found ecstatic in his hotel room in Budapest.



Depp was found unconscious in the incident that emerged when the group members, who could not hear from him, informed the hotel authorities.



It is estimated that the famous star, who was unconscious and urgently hospitalized, lost consciousness due to high doses of drugs or alcohol.



According to the news in the country press, Depp, who is said to be struggling with depression for a while, attempted suicide.



While the Budapest concert of The Hollywood Vampires was canceled after the incident, no explanation has been received from the Johnny Depp front so far.



