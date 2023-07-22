Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Quran burning in Denmark, calls for action to prevent Islamophobic incidents

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the burning of the Quran in Copenhagen, Denmark. The OIC's UN Office in Geneva said in a statement that the desecration of the holy Quran was "an attack on all Muslims."



The statement said that the OIC "calls on Denmark to comply with its obligations under international law and to implement the decision taken last week against religious hatred at the 53rd Ordinary Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council."



The burning of the Quran took place on July 18, 2023, in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. The members of the anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist group "Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots)" opened an anti-Islamic banner and shouted slogans insulting Islam, threw the Iraqi flag and the Quran on the ground and stepped on it.



The attack on the Quran was condemned by many countries, including Türkiye, the United States, and the United Nations. Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim, who attended the meeting on behalf of Türkiye, condemned the attacks on the Holy Quran, while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Pope also declared that they condemned the attacks.



The OIC's statement said that the burning of the Quran was "a clear violation of the right to freedom of religion and expression." It also said that the attack was "an attempt to sow discord and hatred among different communities."



The OIC called on Denmark to take action against those responsible for the attack and to ensure that such attacks do not happen again.