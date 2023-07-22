European countries urged to stand together against Islamophobia | Numan Kurtulmuş condemns burning of Quran in Denmark

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, condemned the burning of the Quran in Denmark and called on European countries to take steps as part of the fight against Islamophobia.



Kurtulmuş said that the burning of the Quran was a "barbaric act" and that it "should not be tolerated." He called on European countries to "stand together against Islamophobia" and to "send a strong message that this type of behavior will not be accepted."



Kurtulmuş also said that Türkiye "strongly condemns the attacks against Islam and Muslims." He said that such attacks "only serve to divide people and create hatred."



The burning of the Quran in Denmark is the latest in a series of incidents targeting Islamic values in Europe. In recent months, there have been a number of Islamophobic attacks on praying halls.



The burning of the Quran is a particularly sensitive issue for Muslims, as the Quran is considered to be the word of God. Muslims believe that the Quran is sacred and that it should be treated with respect.



Kurtulmuş's call for unity against Islamophobia is a timely one. As the number of attacks against Muslims in Europe continues to rise, it is important for European countries to stand together against this type of intolerance.







