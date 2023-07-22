At least 4 dead in Russian attack near Donetsk, toll expected to rise

At least four people were killed in the latest Russian attacks on a village near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, the public prosecutor's office said on Saturday.



Moscow's forces dropped Fab-250 bombs on the village of Nyu-York in the Donestk region on Friday evening, and three civilians were taken to hospital with injuries, according to the office. The number of victims was expected to rise.



The prosecutor's office opened a war crimes investigation.



Also, the Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities reported three people had been injured by Russian artillery fire in Nikopol, a town located on the banks of the Dnipro River on the opposite side of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant that is occupied by Russian troops.



Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and while the Kremlin claims its armed forces only attack military targets, there have been numerous deaths among the civilian population.



