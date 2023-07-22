Türkiye sends firefighting planes to Greece to combat ongoing forest fires

Two Turkish firefighting planes and one helicopter arrived in Athens today to help fight the ongoing forest fires in Greece.



The planes and helicopter, which were sent by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, landed at Athens Eleftherios Venizelos Airport this morning with a flight crew of nine people.



After the operations at the airport, the planes and the team of nine people moved to Dekelia Military Air Base.



A welcoming ceremony was held at the air base, which was attended by Turkey's Ambassador to Athens Çağatay Erciyes, Greek Deputy Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Evangelos Turnas, and Diplomatic Advisor to the Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Dimitris Azemopulos.



In a statement made by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, the planes and helicopter were described as "amphibious aircraft with effective maneuverability and a fire fighting helicopter produced with domestic and national resources."



The statement said that the planes and helicopter will be used in Greece to "respond to forest fires."



The fires have been burning in Greece for several days, and have caused widespread damage. The Turkish government's decision to send firefighting aircraft and a helicopter is a gesture of solidarity with Greece.





