Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei on Quran burning: Sweden has "gone into battle-array" against Muslim world

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Sweden had "gone into battle-array" against the Muslim world by allowing the desecration of the Quran.

"The Swedish government should know that by supporting the criminal who burnt the Holy Quran it has gone into battle-array for war on the Muslim world.

"They have created feelings of hatred & animosity toward them in all the Muslim nations & many of their governments," Khamenei said on Twitter.

He also urged Sweden to "turn over the criminal who burned the Holy Quran to the judicial systems of Muslim countries."

In Sweden, a person of Iraqi origin named Salwan Momika had burned the Muslim holy book, the Quran, under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha. Islamic countries, including Türkiye Russia and some other countries, had reacted to the incident.

Momika on July 20 had also insulted the Islamic religion by disrespecting the Quran and the Iraqi flag under police protection in front of Iraq's Stockholm Embassy.





