In Belgium, companies utilizing artificial intelligence in hiring processes

Companies in Belgium are increasingly using artificial intelligence in their personnel recruitment processes, with one-third of companies reported to be using AI for hiring.

According to a survey conducted by the human resources company Manpower, around 30 out of 100 Belgian companies use artificial intelligence for new personnel recruitment, and this percentage is expected to reach nearly 50 in the near future.

Out of the 510 employers surveyed in Belgium for the research, 10% stated that they have been using artificial intelligence for a long time, and 21% recently adopted this practice.

18% of the companies reported that they will implement AI applications within the next 12 months.

These companies are using AI robots in various stages of the recruitment process, from screening resumes to conducting initial interviews.

Sebastien Delfosse, a manager at Manpower, stated in regards to the research, "Belgian employers have recognized the advantages of technology. Only 15% of employers believe that AI will have a negative impact on recruitment."

Many company executives rejected concerns that AI usage would lead to increased unemployment. While 15% of the participants in the survey stated that this technology would reduce staff in the next two years, 49% argued that AI would create new jobs.