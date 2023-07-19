Türkiye-UAE relations to be addressed regularly at highest level, says Turkish President Erdoğan

This handout image provided by the Turkish Presidency Press Office shows UAE's President Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L) receiving Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Abu Dhabi on July 19, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye will ensure that relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are addressed regularly at the highest level through the High-Level Strategic Council mechanism, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

This came as Erdoğan and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led delegation-level talks at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of close dialogue and cooperation on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the UAE, Erdoğan said Türkiye aims to strengthen legal infrastructure with UAE in areas including investment promotion, security, renewable energy and transportation.

"With the joint agreement we will sign, we will elevate our relations to the level of strategic partnership," Erdoğan said, adding: "We find it beneficial to organize a Trade and Investment Forum in Istanbul in the autumn to introduce the agreement to our business world."

Erdoğan said that cooperation between the two countries would advance further with the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) to be held in Istanbul on July 25-28.

He expressed his pleasure for being invited as the "guest of honor" to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

A total of 13 agreements were signed between Türkiye and the UAE in the areas of investment, economy, industry, defense, law, judiciary, renewable energy, and space industry.

Erdoğan started his three-nation Gulf tour on Monday with Saudi Arabia, followed by Qatar. The UAE is his last stop.