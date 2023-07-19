 Contact Us

Bumper potato harvest brings joy to farmers in northern Syria

In the region of Euphrates Shield Operation in northern Syria, farmers were satisfied with the potato harvest thanks to its favorable climate and fertile soil.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 19.07.2023 18:03
Syrian local farmers are overjoyed with a bumper potato harvest, thanks to favorable climate and soil conditions in the Euphrates Shield Operation Zone, Türkiye's terror-free zone in northern Syria.
