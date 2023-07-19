NEWSWEEK: ERDOĞAN PRESENTS TÜRKIYE AS A KEY PLAYER IN BUILDING PEACE | ERDOĞANS ROLE IN FUTURE OF GRAIN CORRIDOR

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been playing a key role in efforts to secure a lasting peace in the Black Sea region. Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have sought Erdogan's support in recent weeks, as they look to reach an agreement on the future of the grain corridor.



The grain corridor is a vital lifeline for Ukraine, which is one of the world's leading exporters of wheat. The corridor allows Ukrainian grain to be shipped out of the country through the Black Sea, despite the ongoing war.



Russia has been blocking the grain corridor in recent months, in retaliation for Western sanctions. This has led to a global food crisis, as prices for wheat and other commodities have skyrocketed.



Erdoğan has been working to broker a deal between Russia and Ukraine that would allow the grain corridor to reopen. He has held talks with both leaders, and he has also sent his foreign minister to Moscow and Kyiv.



Newsweek magazine has described Erdoğan as "the architect of peace" in the Black Sea region. The magazine noted that Erdoğan has been able to position Türkiye as a neutral party in the conflict, and that he has been able to build trust with both Russia and Ukraine.



British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has also praised Erdoğan's efforts to resolve the grain crisis. He said that Erdoğan had done an "incredibly important job" in securing the grain corridor.





