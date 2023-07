No water, no electricity, but life goes on in Ukraine's Huliaipole

Prior to Russia's war on Ukraine in February last year, Huliaipole had a population of about 20,000 people. Only 3,000 people live now, and they are constantly exposed to the sounds of loud and minor explosions, as well as firing between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 19.07.2023 18:15 Share This Album





Subscribe