China is increasingly challenging rules-based international order - Stoltenberg

China is increasingly challenging the rules-based international order, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference as the military alliance met for a summit in Vilnius.

Alliance partners should continue to engage in dialogue with China, Stoltenberg added.

NATO members have agreed that their established goal of spending two percent of their national output on defence will become a minimum level, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

"Eleven allies now reach or exceed the two percent benchmark," he said, at the end of the first day of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"And we expect this number will rise substantially next year. Today, allies made an enduring commitment to invest at least two percent of gross domestic product annually in defence."
















