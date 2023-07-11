Russia vetoes UN vote to extend key Syria aid route by 9 months

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution seeking to extend cross-border aid delivery for nine months from Türkiye through a border gate into northern Syria.

Thirteen other Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution drafted by Switzerland and Brazil, while China abstained from the vote, but as Russia is a permanent Security Council member, its veto prevailed.

In a rival resolution, Russia insisted on only a six-month extension, but it was voted down.

Resolutions need nine votes to get through the council and no veto by the permanent members: Russia, China, France, the US, and UK.

The long-running aid operation, which has been in place since 2014 and allowed the delivery of aid to some 4 million people in Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing, expired on Monday.

"Should any member state oppose this resolution, it will be voting to shutter a critical humanitarian lifeline today," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said before the vote.

Thomas-Greenfield accused Russia of failing the Syrians.

"If the council fails to renew this mechanism, it will send a message to Syrians that the council is willing to accept preventable additional suffering and loss of life on its watch," a group of 32 NGOs wrote in a letter to the UN Security Council.

Swiss Ambassador to the UN Pascale Baeriswyl said that Brazil and Switzerland were "very disappointed" by the failure of their motion.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia accused the West of provoking Russia into using its veto, ignoring the interests of the Syrian people.

"We heard today and we'll probably hear later accusations against Russia that Russia killed the cross-border mechanism. This is dishonest and disingenuous," Nebenzia said.

"If our draft is not supported, then we can just go ahead and close down the cross-border mechanism," he said.

Nebenzia added that Russia will not accept a "technical rollover" for any period of time.

"Russia has yet again used their veto to restrict lifesaving humanitarian access to 4 million Syrian people," said British Ambassador to the UK Barbara Woodward, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the 15-member council.

"There is no rational or moral argument to veto this resolution. Humanitarian access should respond to humanitarian need and should not be taken hostage by Russia," she added.