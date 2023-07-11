Pello Bilbao marks maiden Tour de France win in Stage 10

Bahrain Victorious' Pello Bilbao marked his maiden Tour de France win Tuesday in Stage 10 between Vulcania and Issoire.

The 33-year-old, who won with a time of 3 hours, 52 minutes and 34 seconds, dedicated his victory to late teammate Gino Mader, who died last month on the Tour de Suisse.

German Georg Zimmermann finished second and Australian Ben O'Connor was third.

Jumbo-Visma's Jonas Vingegaard has kept his top spot in the general ranking and is followed by UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar.

Stage 11 of the race, between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins, will be Wednesday.