US intends to move forward with sales of F-16 jets to Türkiye: State Dept.

The State Department reiterated US support Tuesday for F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye, saying: "We intend to move forward with the sales."

"As the national security adviser (Jake Sullivan) said today we will move forward with that sale, which we understand needs to be approved by key members of Congress," spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news briefing.

Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has had conversations with members of Congress, including Sen. Bob Menendez, on the issue in recent weeks.

"We support the sale of F-16s to Turkey and that we intend to move Türkiye with the sales," he added.

Miller's remarks came hours after Sullivan said the Biden administration will work with Congress "on the appropriate timing" for getting them to Türkiye.

"President (Joe) Biden has been clear and unequivocal for months that he supported the transfer of F-16s to Türkiye," he said at a news conference as part of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

"This is in our national interest, it's in the interest of NATO that Türkiye get that capability," he added.











