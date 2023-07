Scores of fans bid farewell to the MFÖ member Özkan Uğur with tears

The passing of Özkan Uğur, a highly cherished artist in Türkiye renowned for his contributions to comedy, acting, and music, has left a profound void in the hearts of his fans. As he embarked on his final journey, many of his devoted fans bid him farewell with tears, deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved figure.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 11.07.2023 16:23 Share This Album





Subscribe