Leslie Van Houten, Manson family member, released from prison

Manson family member Leslie Van Houten was released from prison Tuesday after more than five decades behind bars, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.



Van Houten, 73, was serving a life sentence for her role in the murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in Los Angeles in 1969.



Van Houten, 19 at the time of the murder, put a pillowcase over Rosemary LaBianca's head and stabbed her more than a dozen times.



California Governor Gavin Newsom denied Van Houten's parole multiple times but was overruled by a California appeals court earlier this year.



Manson and his followers were sentenced to death in 1971, but the sentences were commuted to life in prison after capital punishment was ruled unconstitutional in 1972.



