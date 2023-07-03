Talented 7-year-old Avery Vehlewald earns thousands by defeating older players in professional Pokémon tournament

The introduction of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has brought an influx of new players into the world of professional competitive Pokémon. Amidst the heightened level of competition, one young player has emerged as a rising star.



Avery Vehlewald entered the professional Pokémon scene this year and has swiftly made a name for himself, earning thousands of dollars by participating in tournaments. Despite being relatively new to the scene, Avery has secured impressive second and third-place finishes in several regional competitions.



His true breakthrough came at the North American International Championship, one of the most significant Pokémon tournaments of the year, offering substantial prizes of up to $7.5k (£6k) for the winners. While Junior players like Avery are typically not featured on television, his remarkable performance led to his final match being streamed to thousands of enthusiastic spectators.

What makes Avery's achievements even more remarkable is his age and physical stature. As a premature baby, he is smaller than most of his opponents, and at just 7 years old, he is considerably younger than the majority of players in his category, which extends up to 12 years old. Avery's Pokémon shirt hung below his knees, and he could barely see over the desk as he sat in his chair for the match.

However, Avery's skilful team composition and strategic prowess proved that size and age are no barriers to success. With the guidance of his father, he crafted a formidable trick room team, known for its complexity and challenging gameplay. Avery's use of his Instruct Oranguru played a pivotal role in securing his victories.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Avery dashed onto the stage to claim his well-deserved first-place championship trophy. Along his path to victory, he even faced off against his own brother, who took the defeat gracefully. Avery's exceptional decision-making skills demonstrate a level of maturity far beyond his years, leaving no doubt that he will continue to shine in the realm of professional Pokémon for years to come.





