French president calls for massive security presence on ground amid protests over police shooting

France's president on Monday called for a "massive presence" of security forces on the ground amid ongoing protests over last week's fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old of Algerian descent.

President Emmanuel Macron told Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to keep a massive presence of security forces in order to restore order, daily Le Figaro reported, citing sources close to Macron.

Bus and tramway traffic will be suspended as of 2100 (1900GMT) in the Ile-de-France region where Paris is located, the daily added.

Mayors across the country gathered in front of town halls to show support for the mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun, whose residence was targeted with a burning vehicle over the weekend.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is set to host political parties' parliamentary groups at 1700 (1500GMT), Le Figaro also said.

President Emmanuel Macron will host the heads of the Senate and the National Assembly to discuss the latest situation, and on Tuesday he will meet the mayors of towns where acts of violence occurred.

Protests have continued to shake France since last Tuesday, when a police officer shot Nahel M. dead during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he ignored orders to stop.

French police arrested 157 people overnight in nationwide protests over the police killing, local media reported on Monday.

The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.

- Spreading unrest over fatal shooting

The protests began in Nanterre and spread to other cities the next evening, including Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Marseille.

Tensions rose following clashes between police and protesters.

Police have arrested hundreds since the violent protests erupted, including 157 people on the sixth night of unrest, Le Figaro reported.

More than 350 fires were started on public roads, and nearly 300 vehicles were set on fire, the report added.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday announced on Twitter the death of a 24-year-old firefighter who was working to put out a fire in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, during the protests at least 1,000 buildings and 5,000 vehicles were set on fire, more than 250 police stations were targeted, and around 3,200 people were arrested.