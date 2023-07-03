 Contact Us
News World Significant oil reserve found in Mount Kato: Estimated to be at least five times larger than Gabar discovery

Significant oil reserve found in Mount Kato: Estimated to be at least five times larger than Gabar discovery

Following the discovery of oil reserves in the Gabar and Cudi regions, oil exploration efforts have now expanded to Mount Kato. Yavuz Donat, a columnist for the SABAH newspaper, has reported from the region that a new oil reserve has been found in Mount Kato, which is estimated to be at least five times larger than the previously discovered reserve in the Gabar region.

A News WORLD
Published July 03,2023
Subscribe
SIGNIFICANT OIL RESERVE FOUND IN MOUNT KATO: ESTIMATED TO BE AT LEAST FIVE TIMES LARGER THAN GABAR DISCOVERY
Yavuz Donat, a columnist for Sabah newspaper, has provided insightful reports directly from the discovery region, shedding light on the remarkable progress and potential of oil exploration in Şırnak:

"I am calling from the drilling rig to share some exciting news for both those who are already aware and those who are not. In the Şırnak region, specifically on Mount Gabar and Mount Kato in the Beytüşşebap district, significant progress has been made in oil exploration.

Currently, there are 750 personnel and 120 construction equipment working tirelessly around the clock, resulting in the extraction of 12,350 barrels of oil per day.

The Regional Manager of TPAO, Oğuz Şahin, has expressed that their target is to reach 100,000 barrels within the next two years, and they are fully committed to achieving this goal through continuous day and night operations.

The determination and hard work of Turkish engineers and workers in Şırnak, particularly in the Gabar and Kato regions, have paid off. Despite challenging weather conditions, they have successfully discovered oil at a depth of 2,771 meters. Presently, the region is producing 1,250 barrels of oil per day.

In this vast area spanning 125 kilometres, deep beneath the ground, lies significant oil reserves. Our experts and engineers confidently state that they are currently operating 11 drilling rigs and plan to dig a total of 100 wells in this field.

The preparations for these wells are underway, with drilling maps being carefully laid out. The engineers proudly share the good news, emphasizing that the oil reserves in Mount Kato are several times larger than those found in Mount Gabar, estimated to be at least five times greater."