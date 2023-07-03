Significant oil reserve found in Mount Kato: Estimated to be at least five times larger than Gabar discovery

, a columnist for Sabah newspaper, has provided insightful reports directly from the, shedding light on the remarkable progress and potential ofin Şırnak:"I am calling from the drilling rig to share some exciting news for both those who are already aware and those who are not. In theregion, specifically onandin the Beytüşşebap district, significant progress has been made in oil exploration.Currently, there are 750 personnel and 120working tirelessly around the clock, resulting in theof 12,350 barrels of oil per day.The Regional Manager of TPAO,, has expressed that their target is to reach 100,000 barrels within the next two years, and they are fully committed to achieving this goal through continuous day and night operations.The determination and hard work ofin Şırnak, particularly in the, have paid off. Despite challenging weather conditions, they have successfully discovered oil at a depth of 2,771 meters. Presently, the region is producing 1,250per day.In this vast area spanning 125 kilometres, deep beneath the ground, lies. Ourconfidently state that they are currently operating 11 drilling rigs and plan to dig a total of 100 wells in this field.The preparations for these wells are underway, with drilling maps being carefully laid out. The engineers proudly share the good news, emphasizing that the oil reserves inare several times larger than those found in, estimated to be at least five times greater."









