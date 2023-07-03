Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts in Caspian Sea off coast of Azerbaijan

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported a strong earthquake in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan on Monday night.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (approximately 21.75 miles) and was centered 46 kilometers (around 28.6 miles) off the coast of Khachmaz province.

The tremor was felt in the capital, Baku, as well as in some other nearby regions.

No tsunami is expected to occur following the earthquake.

According to initial estimates, there have been no reported casualties.