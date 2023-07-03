Erdoğan says burning Islamic holy book is not a freedom, calling Quran-burning incident in Sweden "hate crime and Islamophobic"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a press conference in the capital Ankara on Monday following the cabinet meeting.



Erdoğan's speech touched on various important topics, and the key highlights are as follows:

Ankara's Role in Resolving Crises

Turkish leader Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye plays a crucial and decisive role in resolving international crises, thanks to its balanced and reassuring approach.







Erdoğan also said that Türkiye stood firm against attempts to use opposition groups as a means of pressuring the country.

Mediation between Russia and Ukraine

Türkiye is the only country that engages in meetings with both Russia and Ukraine simultaneously and actively works to produce solutions to the ongoing conflict.

Condemnation of Quran-burning incident in Sweden

Erdoğan strongly denounced the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden, expressing that such acts are incompatible with humanitarian values and should not occur under police control.

Erdoğan underlined that the attack on the Holy Quran is not an isolated incident in Sweden but is a manifestation of Islamophobia. He characterized it as a vile hate crime that targets Muslims and their faith.

French riots rooted in social architecture built by colonial mentality

Erdoğan pointed out that the origin of the events in France and their subsequent spread is rooted in the social architecture built by a colonial mentality.

Erdoğan urged authorities to learn from the social unrest in France and highlighted the significance of those who have previously advocated for the rule of law and human rights maintaining a deep silence in the current situation.

Police violence protests should not become tool for targeting French Muslims

Erdoğan also expressed a desire for the events in France to come to an end without further bloodshed. He underlined the need for de-escalation before the spiral of violence intensifies.

Calling for a resolution that avoids exacerbating tensions and doesn't become a tool for targeting Muslims, Erdoğan voiced concerns that the events in France may lead to further oppression against Muslims.









