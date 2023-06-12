News World Ted Kaczynski, The 'Unabomber,' made previous suicide attempt by hanging himself with underwear - report

Ted Kaczynski, infamously known as the "Unabomber," made a suicide attempt in jail by hanging himself with his own underwear, according to reports. The convicted bomber, who carried out a 17-year bombing spree that resulted in three deaths and 23 injuries, eventually took his own life at the federal medical prison in Butner, NC.

Prior to his trial in May 1998, he tried to commit suicide after a failed attempt to fire his lawyers. The suicide attempt left visible marks on his neck, as he appeared in court the following day. The incident led to Kaczynski being placed on suicide watch.



During the court hearing, he ignored his brother and mother, who were seated nearby, but no mention was made of his suicide attempt. The failed attempt occurred after his request to dismiss his defense lawyers was denied, as they refused to abandon plans to argue that Kaczynski was suffering from a mental illness.



Over 25 years later, Kaczynski, aged 81, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead after being revived. Multiple sources indicate that he committed suicide.



Kaczynski, a former math professor and Harvard graduate, lived as a hermit in a cabin in Montana. He carried out a series of bombings starting in 1978 until 1995, and his brother recognized his writing in the "Unabomber Manifesto," which led to his arrest in his remote cabin in Montana.







