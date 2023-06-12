UN concerned Russia will not extend Ukraine grain deal beyond July 17

The UN chief expressed concern on Monday that Russia would not extend the Black Sea grain deal beyond the July 17 deadline.

"I am concerned and we are working hard in order to make sure that it will be possible to maintain the Black Sea Initiative and at the same time that we are able to go on in our work to facilitate Russian exports," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a press conference.

The agreement, initially signed in July of last year in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, aimed to resume grain exports from Ukrainian ports. These exports had been halted due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in February.

On May 18, the deal was extended for an additional 60 days, ensuring the continuation of grain exports under the agreement.

Russia is seeking the removal of obstacles to its fertilizer exports in order to agree to another extension of the grain deal including the inclusion of its state-owned Russian Agricultural Bank in the SWIFT international payment system.

Moscow also demands the resumption of its ammonia exports via Ukraine.

There are no Western sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilizer but Russia says banking restrictions and payments impact its exports.



