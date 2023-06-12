‘Ukraine will not be conquered,’ French president says

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday vowed that "Ukraine will not be conquered" following his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"The war of aggression led by Russia is already a strategic and geopolitical failure for the country," he added during a news conference in Paris.

"We will ensure that Russia does not emerge victorious, and we will also prevent its withdrawal from this war," Macron pledged.

Leaders gathered to find a common consensus ahead of an upcoming NATO summit set to take place in Lithuania's capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

"The situation in Ukraine calls us to continue close cooperation," he added.

During a security conference in Bratislava, Slovakia, in May, Macron urged Western nations to provide Ukraine with "strong, concrete and tangible" security guarantees and also offer the country "a path towards (NATO) membership."

However, NATO countries have different opinions on how to react to Ukraine's request to join the military alliance.