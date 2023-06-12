NATO jets investigate unidentified Russian flights over Baltic Sea

NATO fighter jets have taken off on several missions to investigate unidentified Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea, military officials in Lithuania said.



A total of 15 flights were launched to investigate possible threats last week, the defence ministry said on Monday. This was the highest number in one week this year.



Most of them were reportedly operating in international airspace without a pre-filed flight plan, transponder signal or radio contact.



The ministry linked this to a series of military exercises that Baltic states are conducting both nationally and jointly with NATO allies.



The annual US-led naval military exercise, BALTOPS, is taking place in the Baltic Sea, in which 50 ships and boats from 19 NATO states and Sweden are participating.



The Russian Baltic Fleet is also conducting military exercises, the ministry told the Baltic News Service.



Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania do not have their own fighter jets.



For this reason, NATO allies regularly deploy fighter jets and personnel to the area in north-eastern Europe.



