At least 970 Palestinians at risk of forced eviction in East Jerusalem: UN

At least 970 Palestinians, including 424 children, are at risk of being forcibly evicted due to legal cases filed in Israeli courts, the UN warned on Monday.

Lynne Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, recently visited two elderly people who may soon face forced eviction from their homes they have lived for since 1954, said UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Hastings called for an end to this practice which is incompatible with international law.

The UN independent experts have long called on the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel's forced evictions and displacement of Palestinians in East Jerusalem as part of Israel's annexation and "de-Palestinization" of the city.