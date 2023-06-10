Shooting in San Francisco leaves nine individuals injured: police

According to the police, a shooting incident in San Francisco's Mission District neighborhood on Friday night resulted in nine individuals being hospitalized.

Fortunately, all of the victims are expected to recover, as the authorities characterized the shooting as a deliberate and contained assault.

The victims who sustained gunshot wounds were promptly transported to San Francisco General Hospital, as reported by ABC7.

According to journalist Matthew Keys, the shooting took place at approximately 9 p.m. outside a block party organized by clothing retailer Dying Breed.

In response to the incident, the San Francisco Police issued a statement urging people to stay away from the 24th/Treat St area while they conduct an investigation. The police assured that updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

Prior to the shooting, the clothing store was commemorating its sixth anniversary.

At this time, the police have not disclosed any details about the individuals responsible for the shooting. However, they have reassured the public that there is no ongoing danger or threat to the general population.