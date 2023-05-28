News World Zelensky says Russian leadership will fall after defeat in war

DPA WORLD Published May 28,2023

(AFP File photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted the fall of the Russian leadership after its defeat in the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.



"Kyiv and all our cities, all our Ukraine will put an end to the history of Moscow's despotism, which has enslaved many different peoples for a very long time," he said in his daily video address.



On this occasion, he was not seen in a room as usual, but in the evening light on the street in front of the presidential office in Kyiv.



The Ukrainian air defence had succeeded in almost completely repelling one of the largest Russian drone attacks since the beginning of the war, Zelensky said, adding that Moscow was trying to spoil Kyiv's birthday.



But Kyiv survived atrocities throughout its history and will also survive the Russian attacks and not allow them to conquer it, he said.



Weapons like the Shahed drones used in the attack cannot save Russia's rulers, Zelensky said, adding that because it despises life and culture, Russia can only lose the war.





























