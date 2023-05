One civilian was killed in a "massive" drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the city's mayor said on Sunday.

A 41-year-old man died, while a 35-year-old woman was injured in the Solomianskyi district, Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Klitschko said Kyiv's air defenses shot down "more than 20 drones" headed for Kyiv.

He asked residents to stay in shelters, saying: "The attack is massive!"